SEATTLE -- With four passing touchdowns Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson continued his historic start, passing Kurt Warner with 19 touchdowns through his first seven career NFL games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Watson also passed Peyton Manning, Marcus Mariota and Dak Prescott for the most three-passing-touchdown games in a season (four) by a rookie quarterback since the 1970 merger.

Editor's Picks Despite loss, Deshaun Watson, Texans offense show they're for real Although Deshaun Watson couldn't make up for a defense that struggled down the stretch, he showed he and the Texans' offense are a legitimate threat.

Watson's first touchdown came on the first series of the game and was a 59-yard pass to wide-open Will Fuller. Watson later found Fuller for a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The record-tying touchdown pass was a 2-yard pass to running back Lamar Miller. His fourth was a 72-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins, who had eight catches for 224 yards.

Watson's fourth touchdown gave the Texans a 38-34 lead. The rookie quarterback finished 19-of-30 for 402 yards and three interceptions, including a first-quarter pick-six.

The Seahawks went on to win the game 41-38.

Watson now has three games with four passing touchdowns, which is tied with Marcus Mariota and Robert Griffin III for the most in a season by a rookie since 1970.