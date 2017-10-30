PHILADELPHIA -- Six San Francisco 49ers left Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of injury and did not return, and there are two -- left tackle Joe Staley and free safety Jimmie Ward -- who could be missing extended time.

Staley did not return to the Bay Area with the team after suffering a right eye injury in the second quarter of a 33-10 loss to the Eagles.

Staley suffered a gash under his right eye when he was blocked by Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox as he attempted to tackle Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills, who was returning an interception for a touchdown. Staley got stitches under the eye at halftime.

The Niners' concern is that Staley suffered an orbital injury on the play and was taken to a local hospital, where he will stay overnight for more tests.

No immediate diagnosis was available, though the Niners said in a statement that Staley is expected to return to the Bay Area on Monday.

Veteran Zane Beadles, who entered for right tackle Garry Gilliam when he suffered a game-ending knee injury, moved to the left side, with rookie Erik Magnuson stepping in on the right side.

Ward, meanwhile, suffered what coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed after the game was a fractured arm. Shanahan was unsure where the fracture was in the arm, though Ward's injury was initially announced as a forearm issue.

Rookie Adrian Colbert replaced Ward at free safety and finished the game.

Receiver Pierre Garçon (neck), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and defensive end Solomon Thomas (knee) also left the game and did not return, though Shanahan had no further updates after the game.