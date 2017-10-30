Bears TE Zach Miller appears to suffer a serious leg injury while making a TD catch that was overturned. Miller was carted off the field. (0:24)

NEW ORLEANS -- Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Saints after suffering a left knee injury. He was later officially ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Bears coach John Fox said following the game that Miller dislocated his knee and will spend the night in the hospital.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him," he said.

Miller, 33, had made a nice over-the-shoulder catch from Mitch Trubisky in the end zone for a score, but when he landed, his left leg bent awkwardly.

Sensing the serious nature of the injury, the Bears' medical personnel rushed onto the field to assist Miller, who stayed down for several minutes until the cart came out.

To add insult to injury, it was later ruled that he did not maintain possession of the ball, negating the touchdown.

"Obviously we are all familiar with the process of a catch at this point. So we ruled that he was going to the ground as part of the process of the catch. So when he goes to the ground, he has to survive the ground," official Carl Cheffers explained. "He went to the ground, he temporarily lost control of the ball. The ball hit the ground, therefore it's incomplete.

"The ball hit the ground out of his control. So as part of the process of the catch, he did not complete that process, and therefore it was incomplete and they overturned the call on the field."

Zach Miller landed awkwardly after making an impressive catch in the end zone. The touchdown was later negated. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Bears kicked a field goal as Miller was being carted to the locker room.

Miller has 20 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns this season, his third with the Bears. He has battled foot injuries in his career. Miller was placed on injured reserve last season with a broken foot -- the same injury he suffered in the 2014 preseason -- but still had a career-high 47 receptions for 486 yards.

Miller is a free agent after the season.