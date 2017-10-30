PITTSBURGH -- JuJu Smith-Schuster exploded for the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense on the same day Martavis Bryant was inactive after he made comments on social media saying that "JuJu is no where near better than me."

Smith-Schuster, who famously lost his bicycle this week and documented the loss on social media, broke the Steelers-Lions game open with a 97-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. On third-and-long, Ben Roethlisberger squeezed the ball between the corner and safety over the middle of the field, and Smith-Schuster did the rest.

The play was the longest receiving touchdown in Steelers history, and the longest of the NFL season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin benched Bryant over his comments, which also refueled his trade demands, saying the Steelers should give him what he wants and can have "JuJu and whoever else." Smith-Schuster, 20, slid into the No. 2 receiver role with 189 yards on his six receptions.

He didn't celebrate the touchdown in the end zone, but he appeared to pretend to lock up an exercise bike on the sidelines.

Smith-Schuster also participated in Le'Veon Bell's celebration of a 5-yard touchdown run in the first half, getting on all fours and serving as the bench as Bell pressed the football, James Harrison style.

Smith-Schuster said during the week he didn't take Bryant's comment personally.

Smith-Schuster finished the Steelers' 20-15 victory over the Lions with 193 yards and one touchdown.