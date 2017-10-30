Bengals RB Joe Mixon follows his linemen all the way to the 3-yard line. (0:27)

CINCINNATI -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell was clearly keeping an eye on Bengals rookie Joe Mixon on Sunday.

Bell took some shots at Mixon via his Twitter account during the first half of the Bengals' 24-23 victory over the Colts. With the Steelers playing in the late game, Bell was clearly watching the Bengals' contest and hadn't forgotten about some comments Mixon made about him the week before.

for someone who feels they can do "way more" than I can, sure seems like u wanna be me! tryin to mimic my run style, my 1st down celebration — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) October 29, 2017

now u wear an arm sleeve on your left arm AND went to the mismatch gloves too?! lol just change your number from 28 to 26 while your at it.. — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) October 29, 2017

Although Bell didn't refer to Mixon by name, the rookie wears No. 28, and Bell wears No. 26.

Mixon expressed frustration after a loss to the Steelers last Sunday. He had no second-half carries and only seven total carries in the loss, while Bell had 35 carries.

"Me, personally, I feel like I can do way more than [Bell] did. Like I said, I only had seven carries. I can't showcase nothing if I don't get the ball. There's nothing else I can say," Mixon said.

Editor's Picks Joe Mixon asked for the ball and the Bengals obliged, with mixed results in win Joe Mixon was one of the few bright spots in a lackluster day. The Bengals beat the Colts, but consistency remains an issue.

"It's frustrating. I feel like I'm seeing [Bell] got the ball 35 times, and I got it seven in the first half and then don't touch the ball again," Mixon said. "[Jeremy] Hill only got one touch in the second half. It's frustrating to us running backs. We feel like we're in the room, and we feel like we're part of the offense. If it worked in the first half, why not do it in the second?"

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said Mixon needed to "show maturity" with his comments. However, his words did not affect his playing time. Mixon caught a screen pass that went for 67 yards in the first half of the game against the Colts.

He finished with 11 rushes for 18 yards and three receptions for 91 yards.

After the game, Mixon said he had not seen Bell's comments, but he wasn't concerned about them.

"I'm just going to continue to keep grinding and do what I do best, and that's playing football," Mixon said. "I'm going to try to do the best I can each and every play and each and every drive. And ... I'm just going to keep on grinding.

"It's unfortunate he feels that way, but like I said, I'm not worried about what he's talking about. I'm going to keep my head down."

While Bell said that Mixon was trying to imitate him, Mixon said he has always admired and tried to emulate Adrian Peterson, with whom he worked out in the offseason.

"How he runs, the way he finishes, I try to do a little bit of what he does," Mixon said. "I try to mix up a lot things in my running style, but for the most part, I try to do what I do."