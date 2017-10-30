Washington has to figure out what to do now that new injuries have occurred. (1:03)

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Redskins entered Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a high number of injuries.

And then it got worse.

Before the game, three starting offensive linemen were ruled out along with a starting cornerback. Then, in the first half of the 33-19 loss, the Redskins lost tight ends Niles Paul with a concussion and Jordan Reed with a hamstring injury.

It didn't end there.

Defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, the team's most effective interior pass-rusher, fractured his hand. Defensive backs Stefan McClure and Montae Nicholson left with hamstring and shoulder injuries, respectively. Finally, starting left guard Shawn Lauvao departed with a stinger, and backup tackle T.J. Clemmings, who was forced into a starting role with Trent Williams injured, left with an ankle injury.

Undermanned Redskins can't beat Dallas, face difficult future With players dropping like flies, the Redskins did well to hang with the Cowboys for as long as they did. They may not be as fortunate going forward.

By game's end, the Redskins' offensive line included a rookie undrafted free agent taking snaps at left tackle for the first time as a pro (Tyler Catalina), a left guard signed Saturday (Arie Kouandjio), a rookie center (Chase Roullier) and a right guard who was signed earlier in the week (Tony Bergstrom).

Washington already was without its top backup tackle, Ty Nsekhe, because of a core muscle injury. He was joined on the sideline by Williams, center Spencer Long (knees/quads) and right guard Brandon Scherff (knee).

"It makes me sick to my stomach," Long said of all the injuries.

Of the Redskins' top six linemen, only one, right tackle Morgan Moses, was on the field at game's end. He, too, is dealing with two sprained ankles.

"I don't know how you could have more injuries on the offensive line. I really don't," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. "It's mind-boggling."

Williams said he'll meet with doctors Monday to determine if he can return this week. At some point, he'll likely need surgery to repair ligament damage in his knee.

Starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland couldn't play after tweaking his knee in practice Friday and said he likely will get an MRI on Monday. Gruden wasn't sure after the game if Ioannidis will be able to play at Seattle next Sunday.

The Redskins lost starting nose tackle Phil Taylor just before the season. Rookie defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was placed on injured reserve two weeks ago.

"You really can't make this up," Williams said. "This is something that I've never in my life, playing football -- seen an injury bug bite a team like it's bitten us."

Gruden said losing two tight ends in the first half impacted his playcalling. He wanted to use more two- and three-tight-end sets but had only Vernon Davis available. The Redskins' longest pass play in the first half, a 41-yard gain to Jamison Crowder, came out of a two-tight-end set. That play was no longer available to run after the injuries.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins said all the injuries on the line -- and, more accurately, all the new players forced into action -- prevented the team from going deeper into the playbook and from using certain audibles.

"That's where it gets tough," Cousins said.