          Roger Goodell visits site of new Tottenham stadium in London

          10:57 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          LONDON -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has paid a visit to the new stadium in London that will host regular-season games next season.

          Goodell visited the site of Tottenham's new soccer stadium on Monday. The NFL has a 10-year deal with the club to play games at the 61,500-seat venue in North London.

          The NFL played its fourth and final game in London of the season on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Cleveland Browns 33-16 at Twickenham Stadium, home of England's national rugby team.

          The first two games in London this season were played at Wembley Stadium; the second two were at Twickenham.

