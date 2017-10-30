        <
          Texans' Christian Covington likely out for rest of season with torn biceps

          1:47 PM ET
          Sarah BarshopESPN Staff Writer
          HOUSTON -- Texans defensive end Christian Covington is likely out for the season with a torn biceps, coach Bill O'Brien said Monday.

          Covington suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Covington has seen an increased role since Texans defensive end J.J. Watt broke his leg in Week 5 and started Sunday in Seattle.

          In seven games this season, Covington had one sack, 16 combined tackles and a forced fumble.

          "It's too bad for him, because he was really playing at a high level," O'Brien said. "It's too bad for us, too."

          O'Brien said he isn't sure who will start in Covington's place.

