KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Starting cornerback Steven Nelson will be available to the Chiefs for the first time in Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium after being activated off the injured reserve list.

Nelson spent the first seven games on injured reserve after having core muscle surgery in late August.

Terrance Mitchell, who had been starting in Nelson's place, and third cornerback Phillip Gaines have allowed several big plays this season. The Chiefs entered Week 8 having allowed more passing yards per game than all but three other NFL teams.

The Chiefs allowed more than 500 yards in last week's loss to the Raiders, including 417 yards passing.

The Denver Broncos also will have a starter back from injured reserve. Shane Ray is returning from a wrist injury and is expected to start against the Chiefs.

By league rules, because they have been on injured reserve since rosters leaguewide went to 53 players just before the start of the regular season, Nelson and Ray cannot play in a game for eight weeks. However, a loophole allows both players to play Monday night, as Week 8 technically ended Sunday night.