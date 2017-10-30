OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has a "good chance" of playing Sunday against the Tennessee Titans after suffering a concussion last week, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Flacco is not experiencing any concussion-related symptoms right now and has been at the Ravens' facility every day, Harbaugh said.

"We're very hopeful for this week, and it will be in the hands of Joe and the doctors to decide what we can do," Harbaugh said. "We'll get him ready to play if he can play. That's all you can really do."

Flacco took a hard hit to the head from linebacker Kiko Alonso in the second quarter of the Ravens' 40-0 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. He left the field dazed and was ruled out by halftime.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has been at the team facility every day and is expected to attend team meetings Tuesday in preparation for the Titans. Lloyd Fox/Zuma Press/Icon Sportswire

He is expected to attend team meetings Tuesday in preparation for the Titans. That's an indication that Flacco is in at least the second step of the league's five-step concussion protocol.

"There's a good chance he'll play," Harbaugh said. "As I've said before, I'm not a doctor but I play one in press conferences. That's my diagnosis."

Flacco has missed only six games in his 10-year NFL career. If Flacco isn't cleared, Baltimore will turn to Ryan Mallett, who is 3-5 as a starter.

Harbaugh said there is no thought of playing it safe and sitting Flacco regardless of whether he's cleared. Baltimore is on its bye next week, which means Flacco could get 22 days off between games if he doesn't play Sunday.

"If he's ready, he's playing," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh reiterated his position that Alonso's hit on Flacco was illegal because the quarterback was defenseless once he slid. The Ravens also have not heard from the league as to whether Alonso will be fined or suspended.

"It's really not a concern right now in all frankness," Harbaugh said. "It's not going to impact our game against the Titans."