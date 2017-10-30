INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts coach Chuck Pagano said Monday that quarterback Andrew Luck will miss his third straight week of practice because of soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder.

Pagano announced that Luck will remain out one day after ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that the quarterback is getting more opinions on why his shoulder is not getting better two weeks after the team gave him a cortisone shot to help with the soreness. Luck practiced Oct. 4 for the first time this season.

Editor's Picks Source: Luck seeks more opinions on shoulder Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is seeking more opinions to determine why his surgically repaired shoulder is "not progressing as expected," a team source confirmed late Sunday.

"We're going to exhaust all resources because the best interest is the player and his long-term [health], and we've said that," Pagano said. "It's for the next 10-12 years for this guy, for any player. So before we put any player out there, we're going to make sure he's right."

Pagano reiterated that "nothing has changed" in that the team wants Luck, who had surgery to repair his torn labrum on Jan. 15, to play this season. But the reality is that the odds of him playing continue to dwindle. He has practiced just four times since December 2016, and the Colts (2-6) have only eight games remaining in what has been a disappointing season for them.

"We're just trying to get him healthy right now," Pagano said. "We're not going to force the issue and put somebody out there that's not ready. Obviously he's not ready yet."