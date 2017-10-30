ASHBURN, Va. -- The injury news got a little worse for the Redskins on Monday as tight end Jordan Reed will likely be out on Sunday when Washington plays at Seattle, while defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a broken bone in his hand, coach Jay Gruden said.

Gruden said Ioannidis might return for a Nov. 12 home game against Minnesota. The Redskins are already missing first-round pick Jonathan Allen, out with a Lisfranc injury. He and Ioannidis provided a strong interior pass rush in the first five games.

Gruden named 13 injured players during his news conference Monday, most of whom would be considered questionable this week. A new one added to the list Monday was receiver Jamison Crowder, who injured his hamstring and suffered a lower leg contusion. There's a chance he won't play against Seattle, leaving Washington without its most productive receiver.

Gruden did not include right tackle Morgan Moses, but he's also dealing with two sprained ankles. But of those 13 injured players, nine are starters. The Redskins also placed starting inside linebacker Mason Foster on injured reserve Saturday.

Gruden said he'd "jump for joy" if one of those starters were to sit out all week, then tell him Saturday that he can play the next day.

Monday's news comes after three Redskins starting offensive linemen were inactive for Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"We only have seven guys that we can put inactive. That's the major issue that we have right now," Gruden said. "We have to try to get six of those guys up -- at least -- somehow."

The situation is bad enough that Gruden said if the Redskins had to practice Tuesday, he's not sure who would line up at left tackle.

Starter Trent Williams, who did not play Sunday because of a knee issue, might try to practice. His backup, Ty Nsekhe, also might try to practice but has been out since Week 2 with a core muscle injury. And Nsekhe's backup, T.J. Clemmings, sprained an ankle Sunday and had to leave the game in the fourth quarter

Rookie Tyler Catalina finished Sunday's game at left tackle, but had started at right guard. With starter Brandon Scherff recovering from a sprained MCL, Gruden said he needs Catalina at that position. But, he said, the team is hoping Scherff can increase his activity this week.

The Redskins have only four healthy defensive linemen, so they will have to add another for at least a week. Two of their four safeties are injured -- rookie starter Montae Nicholson (shoulder) and backup Stefan McClure (hamstring). The Redskins could place DeAngelo Hall (knee) on the active roster; he had been on the physically unable to perform list. The Redskins have 21 days from the time Hall started practicing Oct. 19 until they need to finalize a decision, whether to place him on injured reserve, the active roster or release him. Corner Bashaud Breeland (knee/groin), a surprise inactive Sunday, is day-to-day.

"You try to prepare for that with your depth in training camp and obviously your practice squad guys, you try to get them ready," Gruden said. "But, when you get overwhelmed on the offensive line and now at tight end and safety ... it becomes a challenge. But we're going to keep fighting on and put some guys out there and get them ready to play. That's all we can do."

Gruden said the team will look into possible scenarios to help players better prepare and take care of their bodies. But when he rattled off the injuries, Gruden made the point that they're not related to strength and conditioning. Most of the players, he said, were hurt within the course of a game.

"There are so many different injuries on this list that I don't know if they're strength and conditioning related," he said. "We are looking into some things that we can do to maybe prevent injuries after games on Monday to try and get them in here and do some more things. I want these guys to get well ... we want to make sure we get them ready as fast as possible, and then in the future figure out ways to prevent them, and I don't know what the answer is there."

With so many backups pressed into starting roles, Gruden said there's a trickle-down effect on special teams. The Redskins either have to go with less experienced players or use guys who are starting.

"It's our job as a staff to get these guys up to speed and get them ready to play," Gruden said. "That's the only thing we can do. We [have a saying] on our shirt ... 'By any means,' so we've got to just get it done."