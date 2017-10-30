NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The return of Titans rookie receiver Corey Davis is imminent, and it's likely to come Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Davis returned to practice Monday, on a limited basis, for the first time since Week 2, when he suffered a hamstring injury that caused him to miss five games.

"I'm feeling the best I've felt. I'm feeling real confident this week," said Davis, the No. 5 overall pick out of Western Michigan, who noted he'll "definitely" be 100 percent if he's out there this week. "It's been tough on me, but the main thing is me staying positive."

Good injury news wasn't limited to Davis. Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Marcus Mariota is back to 100 percent and should be able to do everything Sunday vs. Baltimore. He's finally past the hamstring injury that caused him to miss one game and left him primarily restricted to the pocket over his last two games.

"Marcus is back to where we need him to be to play at the same level he did before the injury," Mularkey said.

Davis initially suffered the hamstring injury a few days into training camp and missed the entire preseason. He returned in Week 1 and made a splash catching six passes for 69 yards in his NFL debut. He re-injured the hamstring in Week 2. Davis admitted he rushed himself back from the first hamstring injury, but they let it heal fully this time so it won't happen again.

Left guard Quinton Spain, who has the most serious of the Titans injuries, is doubtful to play Sunday with a turf toe injury he aggravated against Cleveland. Brian Schwenke would start in his place.

Tight end Delanie Walker did not practice with a right ankle bone bruise, but Mularkey noted it was mostly due to the fact that the Titans had an extra day of practice this week.

Safety Johnathan Cyprien returned to practice on a limited basis for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. Mularkey said Cyprien's practice reps were plentiful, similar to Davis, leading to a decent chance he'll push to play Sunday as well.