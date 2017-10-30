Quarterback Luke Falk will start for No. 25 Washington State when it hosts No. 18 Stanford on Saturday, coach Mike Leach announced Monday.

That Leach had to clarify who the starting quarterback would be was odd, considering Falk is just 136 yards shy of the Pac-12 career passing record, but it was necessary after Leach benched Falk in the first half of the Cougars' 58-31 loss to Arizona on Saturday.

"When [Falk] plays his best, he goes out and plays, and I think sometimes he plays slow," Leach said. "I think it wasn't just him. It was our offense as well."

Falk was 13-of-23 for 93 yards on seven drives, five of which ended with punts, before he was replaced by sophomore Tyler Hilinski. Hilinksi led the Cougars to touchdowns on three of his first four drives but threw four costly interceptions in the loss. He finished the game 45-of-61 for 509 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for two scores.

"Hilinski stormed down and scored just before half, so he kind of gave us a spark," Leach said.

Falk ranks 10th in the country with 2,576 passing yards and has thrown 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions.