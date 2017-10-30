Ezekiel Elliott explains how confident he is in Monday's hearing and strongly believes he will be on the field for the rest of the season. (0:29)

Elliott says he will play rest of the season (0:29)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in a New York City court before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla has concluded, and Judge Failla said she will issue a ruling Monday night on Elliott's request for a preliminary injunction of his six-game suspension handed down by the NFL.

If the judge grants the injunction, Elliott will likely be able to play the remainder of the season. The NFL would have the ability to appeal the decision, but that appeal is unlikely to be heard or ruled on before the end of the 2017 season.

If the judge rules against Elliott, his six-game suspension would again take effect and he would be ineligible to play until the Cowboys' game in Oakland against the Raiders on Dec. 17.

Editor's Picks Tyrone Crawford blocks field goal to spark Cowboys victory The Cowboys had contributions from all three phases against Washington, but it was special teams that changed the tenor of the game.

Cowboys 'Feed Zeke,' capitalize on mistakes to beat Redskins Ezekiel Elliott ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and the Dallas Cowboys took advantage of a blocked field goal return and three turnovers to beat the Washington Redskins 33-19 Sunday and move into sole possession of second place in the NFC East.

Sources: Jones, owners try to halt Goodell deal The Cowboys' Jerry Jones was a leading voice among 17 NFL owners on a conference call Thursday that discussed the possibility of halting commissioner Roger Goodell's pending contract extension, sources involved with the call told ESPN. 2 Related

But Elliott and the NFL Players Association would still have the option of appealing the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals, Second Circuit, and seek a stay that would allow him to continue to play while the appeal process plays out.

NFLPA attorney Jeffrey Kessler declined comment on exiting the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan. Judge Failla questioned Kessler for one hour, questioned NFL attorney Paul Clement for 45 minutes, then offered Kessler about 20 minutes to respond.

Elliott received the six-game suspension on Aug. 11 for violating the league's personal conduct policy relating to domestic violence allegations by a former girlfriend. He was in the courtroom on Monday.

The second-year running back had been granted a temporary restraining order by U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty on Oct. 17, but that order is expiring.

The NFLPA had been granted a preliminary injunction by a federal judge in Texas, but a federal appeal court in New Orleans ruled with the NFL and lifted the injunction.

Elliott has said he is fighting for his name after the NFL handed down the six-game suspension with what the league believes is persuasive evidence that he committed domestic violence against a former girlfriend in July 2016. The Columbus, Ohio, authorities did not press charges against Elliott.

The court fight has been more about the process involved that led NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to levy a suspension.

Information from ESPN's Dan Graziano was used in this report.