2017 NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest deals, reaction

We're tracking every NFL trade made leading up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline. Most recent deals are at the top:

Philadelphia got some help for its running game and a replacement for the injured Darren Sproles, while the struggling Dolphins, coming off a 40-0 prime-time loss to the Ravens, get a valuable pick. Coach Adam Gase said last week that Miami was "the worst offense in football."

The Dolphins were struggling on offense last year until Adam Gase made the call to abandon his running back rotation and hand the job over to Jay Ajayi. After a loss to the Titans, Ajayi ran for 204 yards in a win over the Steelers, and the offense was significantly better the rest of the way. Even during his breakout season, though, Ajayi was a big-play back who wasn't inclined to keep the offense on schedule. He ranked 13th in DVOA, but 32nd in Success Rate. This year, the big plays have mostly disappeared -- Ajayi has zero runs of 25 yards or more after racking up six of them last year -- and Gase grew publicly frustrated with Ajayi's propensity to seek out the big play in lieu of hitting the hole and taking what was blocked. That's the challenge at the heart of this trade. The Eagles, who are predicated upon efficiency, think they can take Ajayi and coach him into a back who stays within the offensive scheme and still makes big plays. Gase apparently didn't think he could, which says a lot about how dysfunctional the Miami offense is right now. Bill Barnwell, ESPN Staff Writer

Garoppolo will solve the riddle that has plagued the Niners for more than a decade. San Francisco is likely to keep Garoppolo, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, by signing him to a new deal or tagging him as their franchise player. That would mean Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins will have one fewer landing spot in free agency. Meanwhile, the Patriots seem to have bought into the idea that Tom Brady can play well into his 40s.

Brown spent his entire 10-year career with the Texans, who selected him in the first round in 2008 out of Virginia Tech. He returned last week from a holdout and played 68 out of 71 offensive snaps Sunday against Seattle. The Seahawks have been seeking upgrades to an offensive line that has lost two starters to injury. The trade for Brown marks another bold move by Seattle general manager John Schneider, who previously made deals for Marshawn Lynch in 2010, Percy Harvin in 2013 and Jimmy Graham in 2015.

The Jaguars have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL and are hoping the addition of Dareus will be enough to help them win the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Bills clear the salary of their highest-paid player off their books. The trade also reunites Dareus with Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone, who coached the Bills from 2013 to 2014.

