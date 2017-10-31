The Kansas City Chiefs will be without wide receiver Albert Wilson and linebacker Dee Ford for the remainder of Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

Wilson suffered a hamstring injury. He was targeted just once, and had no yards, before his exit.

Ford, who had one tackle, injured his back and left in the first half. He has dealt with back spasms this year.

The Chiefs were also missing guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, inactive for his fourth straight game with a knee injury.

