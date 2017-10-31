Broncos head coach Vance Joseph explains why he stuck with Trevor Siemian after throwing three interceptions and what the quarterback situation looks like for Denver moving forward. (0:24)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With a third consecutive turnover-filled loss, Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph said he wasn't ready to announce a quarterback change immediately following Monday night's 29-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but that doesn't mean he won't consider it Tuesday.

Following the loss Joseph was asked if he would consider making a change at quarterback, to move Trevor Siemian out of the starting lineup

"I'm going to watch the film [Monday] night and [Tuesday], like most coaches would do, and see,'' Joseph said. "[Monday] our defense played winning football in my opinion, our offensive line blocked, we ran the ball for 177 [yards] and the pass pro was better. It all fell back to turning the ball over five times, that's insane.''

Asked if that meant he would make a change Tuesday if he didn't see what he wanted to see from Siemian on the game video, Joseph replied, "I'm not sure, I'm not sure, but losing three games in a row, and having five turnovers [Monday] -- anything's possible.''

The Broncos have a short week before they face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the best record in the league at 7-1, on the road and then return home to face the New England Patriots the following Sunday. Broncos backup quarterback Brock Osweiler has played in just two games this season, and Paxton Lynch, who was a game-day inactive Monday night, is still working his way back from a preseason shoulder injury.

But the Broncos' offense is not only stagnant, it's negating the league's top-rated defense. Overall, the Broncos have 11 turnovers -- six of those interceptions by Siemian -- in the three losses, which have dropped them to 3-4 after a 3-1 start.

Five of those turnovers came in the loss to Kansas City, including a Jamaal Charles fumble that Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters returned 45 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Siemian threw three interceptions on the night.

"I just turned it over, couple of bad decisions, tough to win, tough to beat good teams when you turn it over,'' Siemian said.

Asked if he was pressing right now and Siemian added; "at times, yeah, yeah, for sure. You can't do that.''

Siemian has gone from tied for the league lead in touchdown passes after two games, with six, to now with nine touchdowns, just two of those in the last three games, and 10 interceptions for the season.

In the first half against the Chiefs he was just 5-of-15 passing for 56 yards with two interceptions. He was also sacked twice and the Broncos trailed 17-3 at halftime.

Despite the trouble, the Broncos closed to within 20-13 at the end of the third quarter, but Siemian threw his third interception with 6 minutes, 23 seconds left in the game.

"Kind of scary right? Turn it over four times and you're still in the game with a team like Kansas City, that's kind of unbelievable really,'' Siemian said. "We know we have the ability to be pretty good, it's just tough when you're having to play two teams, you can't play the Denver Broncos and play another team. Too many mistakes by me.''

Asked about the fourth quarter interception, Siemian offered: "We had plenty of time, I was just trying to get something going, we had plenty of time, I don't need to be making stupid throws.''

Siemian won a training camp battle to be the starter in each of the last two seasons, beating out Mark Sanchez and Lynch in 2016 and then beating out Lynch again this past summer. Joseph has consistently expressed a comfort level with Siemian as the Broncos moved through the first quarter of the season at 3-1.

But the three-game losing streak has put any and all potential changes in the offensive huddle on the table.

"That's not my job, my job is to play quarterback and play the best I can,'' Siemian said when asked if he was worried Joseph would make a change. "I've got to play better, can't turn it over.''

"Every game looks the same if you give the ball away,'' Joseph said. "We have a good football team and we have a great defense, so if we don't give the ball away we can beat anybody in the league. But right now we're giving games away and all four losses look the same.''