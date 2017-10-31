The Miami Dolphins have traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, it was announced Tuesday.

Ajayi has rushed 138 times for 465 yards (3.4 average) over seven games for the Dolphins this season. He is coming off a big 2016 campaign in which he racked up over 1,200 yards 4.9 average) with eight touchdowns.

Editor's Picks 2017 NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest deals, reaction Philadelphia got some help at running back. Jimmy Garoppolo is headed West. The Seahawks are beefing up their O-line. Here's everything you need to know about the deadline.

He has yet to score a touchdown this season -- the most rushing attempts in the league for a player yet to find the end zone. The Dolphins are the first team since the 2013 Rams to not have a rushing touchdown in their first seven games, and the team's streak of eight straight games without a rushing touchdown is a franchise record.

The Eagles have been aggressively working the phones prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline. One of the targets was a running back. A need developed for a third-down back in particular after Darren Sproles was lost for the season. In Ajayi, they get a workhorse who adds punch to a 7-1 Eagles team that already ranks third in total offense.

The move comes four days after coach Adam Gase said the Dolphins had "the worst offense in football" after the team's 40-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Miami ranks last in the NFL with 252.4 yards per game.

Ajayi has rushed for 1,924 yards and nine touchdowns in 31 games for Miami since being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Boise State.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.