FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley is being suspended by the NFL for an undisclosed violation, a league source confirmed Tuesday.

This is a key loss for the Jets (3-5), who play Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. Kerley was their No. 3 receiver and played in 55 percent of the offensive snaps over the first eight games, compiling 22 catches (fourth on the team) for 217 yards and a touchdown.

Kerley also assumed the punt-returning role in recent weeks, and his fourth-quarter muff on Sunday proved costly in a 25-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Without Kerley, the Jets will use one of their two rookies -- Chad Hansen or ArDarius Stewart -- as the No. 3 receiver, behind Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson.

Kerley became the fourth Jets' player to be suspended in 2017. Previously, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, wide receiver Jalin Marshall and defensive back Nick Marshall served suspensions. Seferian-Jenkins' two-game ban (Weeks 1 and 2) stemmed from a DUI arrest that occurred in September 2016 while he was playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jalin Marshall is on the practice squad and Nick Marshall no longer is with the team.

Kerley, a fifth-round pick of the Jets in 2011, returned to the team in September after being released by the San Francisco 49ers. He wanted so badly to return that he initiated talks by reaching out directly to coach Todd Bowles.

In seven seasons, Kerley has 268 catche for 3,109 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The New York Daily News first reported that Kerley expected a suspension.