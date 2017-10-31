Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will not be suspended for incidents involving Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks during Thursday's 40-0 loss, the NFL said Tuesday.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said, however, that both players still could face fines for their actions.

Alonso hit Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who was sliding, in the head in the second quarter, leaving the 10-year veteran dazed, bloodied and with a concussion. Alonso, who was penalized, texted an apology to Flacco on Friday.

It was the first time Alonso had been penalized this season.

Later in the game, Suh jumped offside and shoved Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett, who had replaced Flacco, after the quarterback had already handed off the ball. After Mallett got in Suh's face, Suh grabbed Mallett's throat with his left hand and pushed him away.

Suh later said he was "protecting myself" after Mallett "came at me and tried to attack me."

ESPN's James Walker and Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.