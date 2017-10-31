Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox will not be suspended for a play in which San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley suffered a broken orbital bone Sunday.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said in a conference call Tuesday that no players are facing suspension for on-field actions in Week 8. A fine is still possible, however.

Staley's injury occurred on a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown by Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills in the second quarter Sunday. The broadcast cameras showed Staley tumbling to the ground after making contact with Cox, who afterward put his hands in the air. No penalty was called.

Staley went to a local hospital to have X-rays taken and stayed overnight in Philadelphia. He won't need surgery for the orbital fracture below his right eye and likely will avoid landing on injured reserve.

"I don't think we'll have to IR [him]," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. "[We're] still looking into that but definitely don't plan on having him until at least after the bye week."

Staley returned to the Bay Area on Monday morning and said he was confident he'd be able to return to play this year.

ESPN's Tim McManus and Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.