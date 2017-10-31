A Houston Texans spokesperson says an orange prison jumpsuit costume worn by star defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney was not meant as a jab at team owner Bob McNair.

Amy Palcic, the Texans' senior director of communications, told the Houston Chronicle that there "was no hidden meaning behind [Clowney's] Halloween costume."

"He was not taking a 'shot' at anyone," Palcic told the Chronicle on Tuesday. "It was just that -- a costume at a Halloween party."

Clowney posted a video to Instagram that shows him wearing an orange jumpsuit at a Halloween party.

McNair angered Texans players last week after ESPN reported that he said, "We can't have the inmates running the prison," during a meeting with other owners and league officials earlier this month.

McNair released two statements last week apologizing for his comments, stressing that he was not referring to the players.