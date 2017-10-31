PITTSBURGH -- Martavis Bryant told ESPN the Steelers informed him he's part of the Week 10 game plan against the Indianapolis Colts.

That at least reinforces the Steelers' public stance that Bryant won't be moved by the trade deadline, though the team has until 4 p.m. ET to field calls.

Bryant was benched for Sunday's 20-15 win over the Detroit Lions over his social media comments that called out teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster as a lesser player and refueled his desire to be traded.

Bryant said he spent the game watching coverages and cheering on the Steelers. He left Ford Field liking the possibilities of a passing game with himself, Antonio Brown and Smith-Schuster, who recorded 193 yards.

"I hope so. It's a long season," said Bryant about the three serving as part of a potent passing offense.

Coach Mike Tomlin said last week that Bryant wasn't available for a trade, and he hasn't updated Bryant's status since then.

Despite a 6-2 start, the Steelers have struggled to score through the first eight weeks of the season. They rank 20th leaguewide with 20.9 points per game and have failed to eclipse 30 points in a game.

Bryant, who has 18 catches on 36 targets and one touchdown, still represents a vertical threat for Pittsburgh and can command safety help, which loosens up lanes for Brown.