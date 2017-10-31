The San Francisco 49ers have traded CB Rashard Robinson to the New York Jets, the 49ers announced Tuesday.

The 49ers will get an undisclosed 2018 draft pick in exchange. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter it was a fifth-round pick.

Also, QB Brian Hoyer was released, and CB Will Redmond was released from the injured reserve list.

Hoyer, who started his career with the Patriots, is expected to sign with the Patriots barring an unexpected turn, a source told ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Robinson was drafted by the 49ers in the fourth round in 2016.