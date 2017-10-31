TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson might not play again this season, coach Bruce Arians hinted Tuesday.

Arians was asked whether he anticipated getting Johnson and fellow running back T.J. Logan back at some point this season.

"You'll have to ask the doctors," Arians said. "Right now, I doubt it."

Both players are sidelined with fractured wrists.

That would debunk any previous timeline set for Johnson's return, which have ranged from this week to Christmas. Johnson was put on injured reserve on Sept. 12 after suffering the injury in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, making this week the earliest he was eligible to return.

But Arians also said Tuesday that there was "no change" to Johnson's status.

"David's still got a cast on," Arians said. "T.J.'s out of a cast, but he still has at least two weeks before his hand has strength in it."

Arians' initial timeline for Johnson's return was eight to 12 weeks, followed by a revision that set Johnson's return "possibly" between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

After Arians' comments Tuesday, Johnson may not return in 2017 at all.