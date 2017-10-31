Ezekiel Elliott was denied a preliminary injunction and is set to begin serving his six-game suspension immediately. With Zeke playing his best football of the season, the Cowboys will be challenged in their upcoming games. (1:11)

Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Tuesday denied the NFL Players Association's emergency motion for an injunction pending appeal on behalf of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott as he continues to fight his six-game suspension from the NFL over domestic violence allegations.

Failla on Monday night had denied a request for a preliminary injunction after hearing arguments from the NFL and NFLPA. Failla, ruling in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, had stayed the decision for 24 hours, allowing Elliott's side one day to consider appealing.

Elliot and the NFLPA then filed an appeal with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Monday's ruling would put Elliott's suspension into effect again, and he would be ineligible to play until the Cowboys' game against the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 17.

Tuesday's filing asked Failla to temporarily delay the effect of her ruling so Elliott's attorneys could appeal it.

At the heart of the NFLPA's argument is that Elliott will suffer "irreparable harm" if the suspension is enforced without Elliott being able to use every legal effort to fight the penalty.

Elliott did not attend team meetings Tuesday and is not expected at practice Wednesday as the legal battle continues. The Cowboys will begin their full-time preparation for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday.

Elliott, 22, received the six-game suspension on Aug. 11 for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy related to domestic violence allegations by a former girlfriend. He was never charged with any crime by the Columbus, Ohio, authorities who investigated the allegations.

The NFLPA was granted a preliminary injunction by a federal judge in Texas on Sept. 8, but a federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled with the NFL on Oct. 12 and lifted the injunction.

The NFLPA then went to the Southern District Court in New York, where the case now resides. Elliott was granted a temporary restraining order by U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty on Oct. 17 that allowed him to play in the past two games, but that order was expiring.

Elliott is third in the NFL in rushing with 690 yards in seven games. He's tied for the league lead with six rushing touchdowns.

ESPN's Dan Graziano, Todd Archer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.