The NFL Players Association has filed an emergency motion for an injunction pending appeal on behalf of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott as he continues to fight his six-game suspension from the NFL over domestic violence allegations.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Monday night denied a request for a preliminary injunction after hearing arguments from the NFL and NFLPA. Failla stayed the decision for 24 hours, allowing Elliott's side one day to consider appealing.

With the ruling in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Elliott's suspension would again be in effect and he would be ineligible to play until the Cowboys' game against the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 17.

Tuesday's filing asks Failla to temporarily delay the effect of her ruling so Elliott's attorneys can appeal it to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The NFLPA requests that Failla rule on its motion by 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, at which point it will seek relief from the appeals court.

Elliott, 22, was suspended in August after the NFL determined he had several physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with his then-girlfriend.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.