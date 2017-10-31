How Darren Bennett became the patron saint of Australian punters

There are times when Darren Bennett and his wife, Rosemary, look at each other, laugh and ask, "What are we doing?"

For nearly 20 years, their San Diego home has been a way station for Australian punters. Young athletes attempting to follow Bennett's path from Australian rules football into American football have filled their guest rooms and crashed on their couches. By day, the punters work out with Bennett and pick his brain to refine their skills. At night, they feast on Rosemary's back-home cooking, play Xbox with the Bennetts' two sons and flop in front of the TV.

Bennett estimates that he and Rosemary have hosted 15 to 20 Australian punters per year. At times, there are several guests at once. Some stay a few nights. Others stay for months.

Darren Bennett, who played nine of his 11 seasons with the San Diego Chargers, was the first former Australian rules football player to became a successful NFL punter. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

"We always think there's some sort of Bennett calendar in the Googlesphere somewhere," Bennett said, "because there's days where a guy's leaving on Tuesday and someone calls randomly and goes, 'Hey, is there any chance I can stay Wednesday?' And we literally wash the sheets. We're running a bed and breakfast at times. There's times we get tired, but we never say no. It's tremendous to have these guys."

Bennett, 52, is the patron saint of Australian punters, the point man for what's become a wave from Down Under of specialists into the U.S. game. The former Aussie rules standout came across the Pacific in the early 1990s, earned a job with the San Diego Chargers and played 11 NFL seasons (1995-2005). He revolutionized punting with the skills he brought from Aussie rules, or footy, and was named to the NFL all-decade team for the 1990s.

At 6-foot-5 and 230-plus pounds, Bennett could hit high, booming spirals with balloon-like hang time or pop a footy-style directional end-over-ender to pin opponents deep in their own territory.

Editor's Picks Houston's punter from Down Under is one of a kind He's a 6-foot-7, 28-year-old sophomore from Australia who used to be an ice cream salesman. Houston punter Dane Roy is not your typical college football punter.

How Steelers' Jordan Berry became rock-star 'bloke' for Aussie punters 1 Related

Once Bennett opened the NFL door, Aussies such as Mat McBriar, Ben Graham and Sav Rocca followed. This season, three Australians are punting in the NFL: Jordan Berry (Pittsburgh Steelers), Lac Edwards (New York Jets) and Brad Wing (New York Giants).

The Australian invasion has been even larger in college football, where more than 75 punters have caught on, many of them outstanding. Australians have won the past four Ray Guy Awards, given to the nation's best college punter, and all three finalists last year were Aussies.

Not all, of course, check into the Hotel Bennett. Most of those bound for college come ready-made out of Prokick Australia, an academy run by Nathan Chapman (a friend of Bennett's who just happened to stay with Darren and Rosemary after being released by the Green Bay Packers in training camp in 2004).

But often, when those players want to refine their skills, talk punting, get a dose of home or prepare for the NFL, they'll arrange a visit to the Bennetts through the Aussie pipeline.

Darren Bennett, left, and son Will check out Mat McBriar's punting technique. McBriar first stayed with the Bennetts in San Diego while he was in college, and he went on to an 11-year NFL career. Daniel DeMoss Photography

"You'd be downright crazy not to contact Darren," said McBriar, 38, who retired in 2014 after punting 11 seasons in the NFL and calls Bennett "the godfather of Australian punters." "I mean, he's got the manual. If a kid's talented and driven, he should pick up the phone, call the Bennetts. Nine times out of 10 they're going to say, 'Come on over. We'll get you sorted out.'"

'It's an Australian thing you do'

Rosemary says they've been opening their home to visitors since arriving in San Diego in 1993. Family, friends, friends of friends and old footy pals have stayed with them on visits to the States.

"We have a lot of guests all the time," she said. "They're not always footballers. We've fit football in amongst everyone else who comes as well."

Even now, while living in a smaller home in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- they've moved there for a few months while Darren volunteers at the University of Tulsa, where son Thomas is the No. 1 punter -- they've provided a bed for a handful of visiting punters.

Rosemary always has enjoyed the visits. The Aussie guests give her two American-raised sons (Will, 21, and Thomas, 20) a taste of their parents' homeland and some fun company, plus it's something neighborly they can do for young men some 7,500 miles from home.

"Just to be hospitable is always kind," she said. "And it's an Australian thing you do, I think. I mean, I'd expect it if my kids were traveling the other way to Australia, that another family would put them up as much as their kids coming this way."

Bennett, a two-time Pro Bowler for the Chargers, finished among the top five in punting average four times during his NFL career. Doug Pensinger/Allsport

It all began with McBriar, whom Bennett had recommended to former Chargers head coach June Jones after Jones had taken over the program at the University of Hawaii. McBriar stayed with the Bennetts in San Diego on a school break in 2001 because it was cheaper than flying home. That began a string of productive visits throughout his college and pro careers. McBriar calls Bennett his "one true mentor."

"I've leaned on the Bennetts a lot, as have a lot of other Australians who have come over and tried to do the same thing," McBriar said. "They're the most welcoming family you're going to find. ... They always had an open door for me."

Among those who have followed McBriar into the Bennetts' guest rooms are Graham, Rocca, Edwards, Wing and Chris Bryan, all of whom have punted in the NFL, plus collegians Tom Hornsey (2013 Ray Guy winner at Memphis), Tom Hackett (2014 and '15 Ray Guy winner at Utah), Cam Johnston (2016 Ray Guy finalist at Ohio State), Sam Irwin-Hill (Arkansas) and Tom Sheldon (North Carolina).

Jy Bond, who attended training camps with the Giants and Miami Dolphins and played in the United Football League, is a family favorite. Bennett figures Bond stayed the equivalent of a year at their home over a four-year span. Graham, too, was a frequent guest.

"You go there and they have a bedroom set up for you, you eat dinner with them, so you pretty much became part of the family." Tom Hornsey, 2013 Ray Guy Award winner at Memphis, on visiting the Bennetts

"They know if they need it, we're a comfortable place for saving them a trip home to Australia," Bennett said. "They can have a bit of Australia with us."

Sheldon, the fifth-ranked punter in FBS this season, set a record for the largest entourage. He arrived with five of his Aussie rules buddies on a trip to the U.S. in 2010.

"Tommy had all his mates and said, 'We're going to stay in hotels,' and we said, 'Look, just stay with us, mate,'" Bennett said. "It was fun to have them all at the same time."

Sheldon didn't know much about American football at the time, but after "a bit of a kick" with Bennett, the seed was planted. In 2016, he became North Carolina's starting punter.

Sheldon has come back to the Bennetts' five-room home several times, twice staying for over a month. While there, he punts three to four times a week, does yoga and stretches, surfs with Bennett, joins the family for dinner, watches "Game of Thrones" and sports on TV and plays video games with Will and Tom.

North Carolina punter Tom Sheldon, left, has made multiple visits to train in San Diego. He's pictured at a session with Will Bennett, former NFL place-kicker Michael Husted and Darren Bennett. Courtesy Darren Bennett

"You're like another kid in the family," he said.

Underlying everything, though, is Bennett's ability to help improve his visitors' punting skills.

"He can figure out things you don't even notice you're doing," said Sheldon, who talks to Bennett often by phone, also. "He watches most of the boys' games and he'll give you a few pointers here and there."

Will, who has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair, also has a good eye and offers help after so many years of watching his dad and learning fundamentals.

"He'll give you a technique correction that you never even noticed," Bennett said of his oldest son.

'A lot of Costco runs'

Bennett says many college punters don't contact him until they're ready to make the jump to the NFL. Hornsey of Memphis and Johnston of Ohio State did that. Both have had stints in NFL camps and have continued to pursue pro jobs.

Hornsey said he has stayed with the Bennetts four or five times. Johnston checked in for about 2½ weeks last year before the NFL combine. Both say the visits have improved their games and gained them friends.

"You go there and they have a bedroom set up for you, you eat dinner with them, so you pretty much became part of the family," said Hornsey, who describes a stay as a "working holiday."

Johnston recalls the camaraderie of a night when he and two or three other punters were gathered around the barbecue, relaxing and talking football.

"It's a great experience, all the punters getting round each other," he said.

The guests regularly sing praises for Rosemary's cooking and hospitality. She often makes Aussie dishes they don't otherwise get in the U.S. For Hornsey, that meant sausage rolls. Rosemary doesn't deny that it's extra work to always have a house full of hungry athletes, but she wouldn't change it.

"I do a lot of Costco runs, because you can buy more," she said. "And once they stay awhile, I just say, 'Help yourself.' I'm used to cooking for a lot of people."

To Bennett, it's a chance to give back. Others helped him along his way, so he likes to give a hand to others. And, he and Rosemary love getting to know their strong-legged lodgers.

"People go, 'You've been here 25 years; why have you still got an Australian accent?'" Bennett said. "I'm like, 'Because we have Australians at the house the whole time.' It definitely keeps us connected to Australia."