After the Buffalo Bills did not trade retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin before Tuesday's deadline, general manager Brandon Beane reiterated that he will not release Boldin's rights and allow him to play elsewhere this season.

"We made a commitment to Anquan, and he made a commitment to us back in [training] camp," Beane told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday. "He left for the reasons he mentioned back in August. We invested in him -- invested time and committed to him -- and we wouldn't want to just put him out on the market to see him go sign with the Patriots or the Dolphins or anybody that can get in our way or work against us."

Anquan Boldin is 14th all-time with 13,779 yards. Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Asked about Boldin at a news conference Tuesday evening, Beane simply said, "I think he'll stay retired."

The Bills will hold Boldin's rights on the reserve/retired list, even past this season, Beane confirmed to WGR 550 on Wednesday.

Boldin, 37, retired in August less than two weeks after signing a one-year deal with Buffalo. He recently expressed interest in playing again for a team closer to his home in Florida.

In a letter dated Oct. 26 from Beane to Boldin's agent, Tom Condon, that was obtained by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Bills gave Boldin permission to speak to other teams "for the sole purpose of discussing a trade for Anquan."

Beane did not rule out the possibility of Boldin playing for Buffalo this season but said last week it was not discussed when Boldin's representatives asked about a trade.

The Bills acquired Carolina Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin in a trade Tuesday.