Brock Osweiler will replace Trevor Siemian as the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, it was announced Wednesday.

Siemian, who has won the job in back-to-back training camp battles, threw three interceptions in Monday night's 29-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs as the Broncos lost their third straight game.

"When you lose three in a row and how we've lost the football games, again [Monday] on offense with four turnovers, I think everything is for discussion,'' coach Vance Joseph said Tuesday.

Only the Panthers' Cam Newton and Cleveland Browns rookie DeShone Kizer -- each with 11 -- have thrown more interceptions than Siemian (10) this season.

Siemian is 29th in the league in passer rating (76.8) and has been sacked 25 times -- tied for second highest among the league's starters. The Broncos, despite owning the league's No. 1 defense, have lost four of the past five to drop to 3-5.

Osweiler was signed by the Broncos just before the season after Paxton Lynch suffered a right (throwing) shoulder injury in a preseason win over the Green Bay Packers. Osweiler spent four seasons with the Broncos after being the team's second-round pick in the 2012 draft.

Osweiler started seven games for an injured Peyton Manning in 2015 and then left in free agency for Houston. After throwing 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions as the Texans' starter in 2016, Osweiler was traded to the Browns; who then released him during the preseason.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.