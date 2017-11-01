JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It's still early in the week, but the Jacksonville Jaguars could have three of their top offensive players -- including running back Leonard Fournette -- back on the field for Sunday's game.

Fournette (ankle), center Brandon Linder (illness) and left tackle Cam Robinson (ankle) all practiced Wednesday.

Coach Doug Marrone was hesitant to say he was encouraged about the possibility of the three playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Field.

"We'll see. Obviously, once you get them back on the field, that's always a good [step]," Marrone said. "It's a step in the right direction. ...

"We've got to make sure that those players are able to play at a [high] level, because we're going to need all our players to play at a high level on Sunday."

Fournette, who has 596 yards rushing and seven total touchdowns this season, missed the Jaguars' 27-0 victory in Indianapolis.

Robinson was injured on the second offensive snap against the Colts, and Linder hasn't played since Oct. 1.