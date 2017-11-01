HOUSTON -- Jadeveon Clowney denied his orange jumpsuit at the Houston Texans' Halloween party on Monday was a shot at team owner Bob McNair, but said "it was pretty hilarious of me."

"It was just something to wear to the Halloween party," Clowney said. "It was a team thing. I thought it was just teammates and having fun with teammates. I didn't think [anything] crazy was going to happen about it. But it was pretty hilarious of me."

McNair angered Texans players last Friday after ESPN The Magazine reported he said, "We can't have the inmates running the prison" during a meeting with other owners and league officials earlier this month. McNair released two statements last week apologizing for his comments and said that that he was not referring to NFL players with his comments.

Clowney posted a video to Instagram that showed him wearing the orange jumpsuit at the party, but said he didn't think it would be a big deal. The defensive end said he owned the costume before McNair's comments came out, saying, "it was the only thing they had in my size."

And the reaction from his teammates when he showed up to the party?

"Everybody was just laughing," Clowney said.