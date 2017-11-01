OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is set to start at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after suffering a concussion last week.

"I feel real good and I'm definitely ready to go," Flacco said after Wednesday's practice.

Flacco participated In the team's first full practice since he took a vicious hit to the head from Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso just six days earlier.

Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso sends Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco to the locker room with this hit. AP Photo/Nick Wass

He was back throwing the ball and taking his usual reps. Flacco said he hasn't experienced any concussion-related symptoms since the shot to the head.

"To be honest, I felt really normal pretty quickly," said Flacco, who has several stitches on his left ear from the collision that ripped his helmet off.

Flacco has played in every game in nine of his 10 NFL seasons.

This was Flacco's first concussion, but the Super Bowl XLVII MVP downplayed the severity of the injury.

"If this was high school, I probably would've went to the bench, gathered myself for a couple of minutes and went back out there to play defense," Flacco said.

Flacco was also fine with the fact that Alonso didn't receive a suspension for the hit.

"I got bigger things to worry about than whether guys are suspended or not," Flacco said. "I'm getting ready to play the Tennessee Titans. That's all I have to worry about."