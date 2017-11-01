EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings will determine quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's status for the rest of the season on Nov. 8, when their 21-day window to bring him off the physically unable to perform list and move him to the 53-man roster or injured reserve closes.

At that point, the team's decision will focus on whether he is healthy enough to be on the active roster and not on whether he'll be able to start at some point this year, general manager Rick Spielman said Wednesday.

"All we're concerned about is where he is this week," Spielman said. "I know we're evaluating him in practice every day. And then we'll have to make a decision coming up next week -- not if he's going to start or not start, but if he's going to come up to the 53. That's the next step. And then, from there, the coaches will determine the rest of the way."

Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returned to practice Oct. 18 after missing nearly 14 months with a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Bridgewater returned to practice Oct. 18 after being sidelined for nearly 14 months. He suffered a noncontact injury in August 2016 that resulted in a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including the ACL.

Bridgewater's doctor and the team's medical staff have watched footage of him in practice to determine his mobility and the health of his knee. From a medical perspective, these experts are looking for signs that Bridgewater will be able to move around and protect himself without suffering another injury to the knee.

"The doctor, you know, will just, 'Has there been any setbacks from him doing everything he's going to have to do on the football field?'" Spielman said. "And he'll talk with his doctor again, and we'll give him a medical report of where he's at and go from there.

"I think we're all looking at -- coach and staff included and the medical staff -- is his mobility, his mechanics throwing the ball. I think everything just like a normal evaluation would be. Is he better with his mobility from the first day we saw him on the field to where he is today? All of that is being determined right now."

The Vikings players and staff are off Thursday through Sunday during the team's Week 9 bye. Minnesota has a practice scheduled for Monday and will resume its normal three-day practice schedule on Nov. 8.

Spielman would not divulge whether the franchise will get to observe Bridgewater in practice next Wednesday before coming to a decision, and he was cautious in laying out the speed of the process from moving Bridgewater to the 53-man roster to starting him.

"I would say that right now we're just focused on what we saw the first week he was out there and where he's at as far as after today's practice," he said. "We'll continue to evaluate that. We'll come back and have him practice on Monday and see where everything is at. I know Sam [Bradford] is trying like heck to get himself back as quickly as he can, too. All those decisions will be made coming up next week. It will be a decision we make after speaking with his doctor, our medical staff, myself and coach Zim and then we'll go from there."