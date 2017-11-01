METAIRIE, La. -- In a show of NFL "brotherhood," a group of New Orleans Saints tight ends visited Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller in the hospital on Monday.

Miller, who suffered a devastating knee injury during Sunday's game in New Orleans, had emergency vascular surgery at New Orleans' University Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized.

"He was very appreciative of us thinking of him," said Saints tight end Michael Hoomanawanui, who used the term "brotherhood" to describe the bond that exists between NFL players. "He's gotta be here for a week or whatever, and if you can make it feel like home for him a little bit ...

"He was alert, and we were just talking like he was one of us. It was a cool 20 minutes or whatever we spent with him. I know he's got a long road ahead ... but it was good to see him."

Other Saints players said their wives were planning to put together care packages for Miller and his family. Saints running back Mark Ingram reached out on Twitter offering food or other help.