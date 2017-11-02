Adam Schefter confirms the Colts QB will remain sidelined for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. (0:57)

The Indianapolis Colts are placing quarterback Andrew Luck on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Luck has not played this season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum on Jan. 15.

Luck told the team's website that he is optimistic about his future.

"I wish I was better and 100 percent this season, but that's not the case," Luck said. "I know I'll be better from this. I know I'll be a better quarterback, teammate, person and player from this, and I'm excited for the future."

The quarterback sought more opinions this week on why his shoulder is not getting better two weeks after the team gave him a cortisone shot to help with the soreness.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Thursday that the team has not heard from any doctor that Luck's shoulder situation is career ending. The doctors have told the Colts to have patience with the rehab process, he said.

Luck, 28, practiced Oct. 4 for the first time this season. He has practiced just four times since December 2016. Last season, he threw for 4,240 yards with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 15 games. He also rushed for 341 yards and two touchdowns.

The Colts tried to sign Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld off their practice squad but the team promoted him to its 53-man roster Wednesday to avoid losing him, a league source told ESPN's Tim McManus.

On Tuesday, the Colts worked out free-agent quarterbacks Josh Johnson, Matt Barkley, Matt McGloin and Connor Shaw, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jacoby Brissett has been starting at quarterback in Luck's absence. Brissett, who was acquired from the New England Patriots before the start of the season, has completed 60.4 percent of his pass attempts (145-of-240) for 1,642 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has rushed for three touchdowns this season.

