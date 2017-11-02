NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The DeMarco Murray-to-Dallas rumors picked up before this year's trade deadline, primarily due to Ezekiel Elliott's suspension. Murray heard them, and understood them -- but he's still the Titans' starting running back and he wants it to remain that way for the rest of his career.

"That was all speculation by social media fans and obviously, people talking about the whole Dallas deal," said Murray, who was acquired by the Titans in a March 2016 trade with the Philadelphia Eagles "I'm happy here. They're happy to have me here. I've been fortunate to be a part of the Titans organizations for the last two years and I see myself retiring here and being an asset here moving forward."

"The chances of me going back there is probably closer to Roger Staubach coming back and playing for them." DeMarco Murray on chances of a return to Dallas

Fans began speculating about a Murray to Dallas trade after Ed Werder tweeted that Murray "heard rumblings" that he could be traded and noted his connection to Dallas.

"That's been circulating every year since I left there," Murray said to the 'rumblings' report. "The chances of me going back there is probably closer to Roger Staubach coming back and playing for them."

Murray said it wouldn't have been bad to take a handoff from Staubach, who retired from the NFL in 1980, eight years before Murray was born, but he enjoys taking handoffs from Marcus Mariota a little more.

Editor's Picks NFLPA files motion for injunction for Elliott The NFLPA filed a motion on behalf of Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the NFL from enforcing Elliott's six-game suspension.

The 29-year-old running back has battled through a hamstring injury all season, but he says his body is finally feeling good. Murray said his hamstring feels the best it has since training camp when he first suffered a strain

"I'm faster, not worried about hamstrings, not worried about anything," Murray said. "I can go out there, focus on my assignments, focus on my game and focus on helping this team get the job done."

"I know I got to be that spark and I'll get back to doing that."

Murray has 86 carries for 372 yards through seven games this season. He's been in a running back tandem with Derrick Henry.

In 2016, Murray had an AFC-leading 1,287 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 293 carries.