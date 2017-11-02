Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL in Thursday's practice and will miss the rest of the season, a source tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The injury occurred about halfway through practice on a grass field, and Watson appeared to trip or fall but did not yell, someone at practice said. Watson got up and felt his knee before it was looked it, with no one believing his injury was season-ending. Watson did not finish practice and Tom Savage finished at quarterback.

The NFL Network first reported the possibility of Watson's injury and that it was a non-contact injury.

The loss of Watson is a blow for the Texans. Watson's Total QBR of 81.9 leads the NFL and is the highest for any player in his first seven career games in the last 10 seasons, according to ESPN Statistics & Information. Watson also ranks first in rush yards (269 yards) among quarterbacks and is tied for first in pass touchdowns (19).

The Texans have already lost defensive end J.J. Watt and linebacker Whitney Mercilus to injuries this season.

Watson has helped make the Texans the highest-scoring team in the NFL this season, with 30.7 points per game this season. Last season, Houston was ranked 28th in points, according to ESPN Statistics & Information. Watson's 19 touchdown passes are four more than the Texans quarterbacks (Brock Osweiler and Savage) combined for all of last season.

"It's just unfortunate. It's terrible news," said Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman when he heard of the news. "Feel terrible for him and his family. He had such a bright future. He still has a bright future but his rookie year is cut short. He probably had one of the best rookie months that anybody's had in a long time, so I'm sure he'll still be in the running for rookie of the year, but it's just not anything you want to hear.

"It just sucks that he doesn't get a chance to continue his season and finish it out. It's just a freak accident, man. But it sucks."