CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thomas Davis was irked on Sunday when the Carolina Panthers were penalized 15 yards for his first-half hit on Tampa Bay wide receiver Adam Humphries, and he was more upset after the NFL fined him $48,620.

The Pro Bowl outside linebacker and 2014 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner took to social media on Thursday night to air his feelings, posting this on Instagram:

As a 13yr vet that honestly tries to play the game of football the way it's supposed to be played! I can't imagine that this freakin' tackle would cost me $48,620! Not a single part of this play was dirty! I love playing this game but if this was illegal then it's time for me to retire! #AppealOnDeck A post shared by td58 (@td58) on Nov 2, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Davis said on Sunday he would appeal if there was a fine, and that was reiterated in the post.

What bothered him the most when the Panthers were penalized for unnecessary roughness was the explanation he got from the official.

"The explanation was he heard helmet-to-helmet, which is the craziest thing I ever heard a ref tell me," Davis said. "He told me he heard helmet-to-helmet. I don't understand that. I aimed lower. The guy is shorter than me. I clearly didn't feel like it was a dirty play."

Davis didn't even think it should have been a penalty.

"It definitely wasn't a play I felt should have been a penalty," he said. "The ref called it. The fortunate part about playing in the league is we have an appeal process, so if I get fined I'll definitely appeal it. I don't feel it was a dirty play. Even some of their guys didn't feel it was a dirty play."