The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted a request for an administrative stay to the NFL Players Association on behalf of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The decision means Elliott's six-game suspension is on hold once again and he is eligible to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2nd Circuit said its brief order does not constitute a resolution on the merits of the court case.

A panel of federal judges will convene next week to hear Elliott's request for an injunction that overturns Judge Katherine Polk Failla's ruling from Monday.

Elliott could still start serving the suspension as early as next week if the ruling is not in his favor.

With the stay of suspension, Elliott arrived at the Cowboys practice facility Friday morning. He was not with the team on Wednesday and Thursday, per league rules.

Elliott received the six-game suspension on Aug. 11 for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy related to domestic violence allegations by a former girlfriend. He was never charged with a crime by the Columbus, Ohio, authorities who investigated the allegations.

The Cowboys (4-3) are in second place in the NFC East. They face a Chiefs team that is 6-2 and leads the AFC West.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.