QB Tom Savage says he'll do whatever he can to help the Texans win as he takes over the starting job for the injured Deshaun Watson. (0:18)

HOUSTON -- Less than two months after Tom Savage was benched for Deshaun Watson in the Houston Texans' season-opener, the fourth-year quarterback will take the field again after Watson tore his ACL in practice on Thursday.

Editor's Picks Source: Watson has season-ending ACL tear Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL in practice Thursday and will need season-ending surgery, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In seven games, Watson was exceptional, throwing 19 touchdown passes, which tied him for the league lead. The rookie quarterback totally changed the Texans' offense with his athleticism and ability to consistently find receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller downfield. Savage says he knows he cannot replicate what Watson did in the first half of the season.

"You can't really replace Deshaun Watson," Savage said. "You know what I mean? The kid's been playing absolutely lights out. But that's not my job. My job is to go out there and help this team win and do whatever I can to help."

"I'm just going to state the obvious: There's some things he can do that I can't do."

Coach Bill O'Brien told reporters on Friday that quarterback T.J. Yates will also be active on Sunday. Houston is also signing QB Matt McGloin, according to O'Brien.

Also on Friday, Watson wrote in a statement posted on his Twitter account that he "let my teammates, my fans and family down."

Watson tore the ACL in his right leg during practice, but his teammates said they had no idea Watson had suffered a major injury based on how he reacted after the play.

"I saw him go down. He got right up, so I didn't think anything would happen," wide receiver Bruce Ellington said. "We just thought he was going to get it checked out, and everything was going to be OK. And then we heard the bad news."

Added left tackle Chris Clark: "[It was] just a freak-ish looking deal. It almost looked like he was playing around. And it just gave out on him."

Because Savage spent all offseason and training camp as the Texans' starting quarterback, he has had a lot of work with the receivers, and Ellington said the group has "a lot of confidence" in Savage.

"I'm really comfortable with the system," Savage said. "I'm really comfortable with OB [Coach Bill O'Brien] and Sean [Ryan] and all the guys up front. And obviously I've been working with the receivers all through OTAs and training camp."

Savage is hoping to take advantage of the success Hopkins and Fuller have had this season. The duo are tied for the NFL lead with seven touchdown catches each.

"[Watson's] doing a really good job of throwing the ball down the field, and so really that's kind of what you want to keep doing," Savage said. "You want to keep letting these guys make some big plays for you and that's what they're doing."