NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans wide receiver Corey Davis and safety Johnathan Cyprien will return for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after missing most of the season with hamstring injuries.

Davis, who hasn't played since Week 2, had a strong week of practice and is expected to bring a much-needed explosive threat to the Titans offense. The rookie wideout will start, though he might not get a full workload.

"Is he ready to play 60 snaps? I can't say that he is that," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said. "But he'll get enough to get a good measure of where he is right now."

Cyprien, who hasn't played since Week 1, also will likely return to the starting lineup. He should bring a physical and energetic presence to a matchup that Titans defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau predicted would be a "head-banging game."

Titans tight end Delanie Walker (right ankle bone bruise) will be questionable for Sunday's game. Walker practiced Friday on a limited basis for the first time this week.

Walker said it's more of a pain-tolerance situation and something he "can deal with" in the long term, but he wouldn't commit to playing on Sunday.

"It's going to be how I can take the pain," Walker said Wednesday.

Mularkey saw enough Friday to conclude that Walker "can do some things" but noted that the team always limits injured players when practicing indoors, as the Titans did Friday because of rain.

Rookie tight end Jonnu Smith would get his first career start if Walker can't play.

Left guard Quinton Spain was ruled out Thursday, and Brian Schwenke will start for him.