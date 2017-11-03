ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have ruled out three starters, including tight end Jordan Reed, and declared two others as doubtful for Sunday's game at Seattle, further depleting a team that has dealt with a number of injuries in recent weeks.

In addition to Reed, who is battling a hamstring injury, left guard Shawn Lauvao (stinger) and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (hand) won't play. Reserve tight end Niles Paul (concussion) also was ruled out.

Left tackle Trent Williams (knee) and center Spencer Long (knees) are doubtful, along with backup offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (core muscle).

Meanwhile, six players were listed as questionable, including five starters: wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring), guard Brandon Scherff (knee), running back Rob Kelley (ankle), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) and safety Montae Nicholson (shoulder).

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed will not play Sunday due to a hamstring injury. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

In all, three-fifths of the Redskins' starting offensive line won't play, and a fourth, Scherff, is questionable. But Scherff at least participated in practice the past two days, though in limited fashion. Coach Jay Gruden had said Thursday that "things are looking up" in regard to Scherff, and Friday did nothing to alter that outlook.

Crowder could be the biggest question mark. Gruden expressed concern Thursday, and Crowder said his focus remains on the long term. He was hampered by a sore hamstring early in the season but said in recent weeks that it had felt good.

"I don't want to make it worse and have it lingering for the rest of the season," Crowder said. "It's kind of tricky. It feels good at times, and then I go out and work, and it doesn't feel like bad, but it doesn't feel I can be as explosive to [where] I feel I can go out and compete at a high level."

If Crowder can't play, Ryan Grant could replace him in the slot. Washington also could keep Brian Quick active and use him at the Z receiver position. The Redskins have wanted to avoid using Terrelle Pryor and Josh Doctson together, with Gruden saying they have primarily worked at the X position. But losing Reed and possibly Crowder could force them to look more for Doctson and Pryor, who had a combined four targets Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Along the line, T.J. Clemmings will start at left tackle with Arie Kouandjio at right guard and rookie Chase Roullier at center. If Scherff can play, it would give the Redskins two starters on the right side, along with tackle Morgan Moses.

At tight end, rookie Jeremy Sprinkle will play in any sets using two tight ends along with veteran Vernon Davis.