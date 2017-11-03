Aaron Rodgers says he is a believer in trying to expedite his recovery from collar bone surgery. (0:47)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Talk to Aaron Rodgers after eight weeks have passed.

That was essentially the Green Bay Packers quarterback's message Friday during his first session with reporters since he broke his right collarbone last month against the Minnesota Vikings.

"First of all, I want to be healthy," Rodgers said. "That's the most important thing. But if we're healthy in eight weeks and it would make sense to come back, then I'm going to come back."

Rodgers was placed on injured reserve Oct. 20. He must sit out at least eight weeks, which means the earliest he could possibly play would be Week 15 at Carolina -- if his surgically repaired right clavicle is healed.

There will be no weekly will-he-play sessions like there were in 2013, when Rodgers broke his left clavicle. He did not have surgery for that injury and returned after missing seven games. He returned to practice several weeks earlier but wasn't cleared until right before the regular-season finale.

"I think the best thing that happened probably in this is just to put me on IR, because now you know it's going to be at least eight weeks," Rodgers said. "Where the last time, the holdup was the bone wasn't healed. That was the main holdup. You could see me throwing at practice, you could see me [feeling] positive about it and feeling good, but then you'd go to the scan and it's not healed yet. So it did take the duration."

The Packers used one of their two IR/designated-to-return spots this week on backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. They plan to save the other one for Rodgers. The rules would allow Rodgers to return to practice no earlier than six weeks after he was placed on injured reserve, and he could play two weeks after that.

"I would just temper expectations because, as much as I would love to get back out there this year, if it's not healed, then there's no conversation," Rodgers said. "If it is healed, then there's a conversation and we'll go from there."

Rodgers said he spent the days immediately after the injury researching options and doctors before choosing to have the surgery in Los Angeles. The surgery was to insert a plate and screws, he said, and it was necessary because this injury was "significantly different" than his 2013 broken collarbone.

He is not allowed to run or throw but said he has been able to do some cardiovascular work to stay in shape.

"The biggest thing right now is range of motion and the strength, which ultimately won't be the issues as we get to the end of this season," Rodgers said. "It will be the bone healing. But there's a timetable. I believe I can practice in six weeks based on the schedule. So if I'm at a place at that point healing-wise and [able] to throw, then I'll be out here. And if I'm not, I won't."

Immediately after the injury, words were exchanged between Rodgers and Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, who wrapped up the quarterback and took him to the ground as he rolled out to his right. TV cameras caught Rodgers yelling at Barr. Rodgers later said Barr made an obscene gesture. Barr said Rodgers first shouted profanities and that he responded.

Barr was not penalized or fined for the hit.

"It was deemed a legal hit, and you know that you don't have the same protection outside the pocket," Rodgers said. "A simple shove-down probably would have sufficed in that situation, but it is what it is."

The Packers face the Vikings again in Week 16, the second game Rodgers would be eligible to play in if he's activated.

Rodgers returned to Green Bay this week following the Packers' bye and plans to be at the team facility while he is on injured reserve both to rehab and help Brett Hundley, who lost to the New Orleans Saints in his first start.