The Cleveland Browns amended the contract of stalwart offensive tackle Joe Thomas this week, which makes him the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL in 2018, according to league sources.

The deal includes $3 million in new money over 2017 and 2018, including a $1.5 million roster bonus paid this past week, plus a raise of $1.5 million for 2018 of his base salary, which will now be $10.3 million.

Factoring in his base salary and bonuses, Thomas is now scheduled to take home $13.5 million in cash in 2018, the highest figure for any NFL offensive lineman.

Thomas, a Pro Bowler in all 10 of his NFL seasons, was recently placed on injured reserve after a triceps injury ended his streak of 10,363 straight snaps played to begin his career.

While it's unclear what prompted the raise for Thomas, he's long been regarded as one of the NFL's best and most consistent players.