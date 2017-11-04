The Kansas City Chiefs have activated linebacker Tamba Hali from the physically unable to perform list and have added him to the team's active roster, it was announced Saturday.

It remains uncertain if Hali, who returned to practice Friday for the first time since the end of last season, will play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Chiefs could use Hali's help after losing Dee Ford to a back injury in Monday night's game against Denver. Ford has not practiced this week.

The 33-year-old Hali missed the offseason program and all of training camp to rest and rehabilitate his ailing knees.

Fellow pass rusher Justin Houston has also been limited with a knee injury.

