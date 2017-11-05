Now that he has been conditionally reinstated, Josh Gordon is scheduled to be back in Browns' training facility Tuesday, a league source tells ESPN.

Editor's Picks Browns' Gordon reinstated on conditional basis NFL commissioner Roger Goodell notified Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon on Wednesday that he will be reinstated on a conditional basis. Gordon has not played in a game since Dec. 21, 2014.

The Browns hope they can get Gordon read to play in time for the Sunday, Dec. 3 game at Los Angeles against the Chargers during Week 13, per source.

Gordon has been away for the Browns for over a year, has not played in an NFL regular-season game since 2014, and has been suspended for a total of 56 games.

But Tuesday will kick off the start of what he hopes will be his road back. Gordon next will be permitted to practice with the Browns on Monday, Nov. 20 and he will be eligible to return to active status the following Monday.