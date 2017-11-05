The San Francisco 49ers traded a second-round pick Monday night to the New England Patriots for Jimmy Garoppolo, but that doesn't mean they will definitely enter into a long-term partnership with the quarterback, league sources tell ESPN.

Editor's Picks Garoppolo 'thrilled' to be member of 49ers An "eager" Jimmy Garoppolo arrived at the 49ers' headquarters for his introductory news conference on Tuesday and asked local media members how they were doing, thanked the Niners for bringing him to the Bay Area and offered gratitude to the Patriots.

With a potential top-two draft pick this spring, and roughly $60 million in salary-cap space this upcoming offseason, the 49ers ultimately could decide to draft their quarterback of the future or use some of their money to sign a free-agent quarterback such as Washington's Kirk Cousins, according to sources.

If the 49ers opted to go another route other than Garoppolo, they always could use a franchise tag on him and then dangle him to the highest bidder in a trade -- and there would be interest, sources said.

But if nothing else, Garoppolo serves as a place holder whereby San Francisco can hold on to him, tag him, re-sign him or ultimately decide to trade him -- and get back more than the second-round pick it surrendered.

San Francisco has quarterback options, leading off with Garoppolo and seeing what it has in him first.