The San Francisco 49ers traded a second-round pick Monday night to the New England Patriots for Jimmy Garoppolo, but that doesn't mean they will definitely enter into a long-term partnership with the quarterback, league sources tell ESPN.
With a potential top-two draft pick this spring, and roughly $60 million in salary-cap space this upcoming offseason, the 49ers ultimately could decide to draft their quarterback of the future or use some of their money to sign a free-agent quarterback such as Washington's Kirk Cousins, according to sources.
If the 49ers opted to go another route other than Garoppolo, they always could use a franchise tag on him and then dangle him to the highest bidder in a trade -- and there would be interest, sources said.
But if nothing else, Garoppolo serves as a place holder whereby San Francisco can hold on to him, tag him, re-sign him or ultimately decide to trade him -- and get back more than the second-round pick it surrendered.
San Francisco has quarterback options, leading off with Garoppolo and seeing what it has in him first.