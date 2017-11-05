While Ezekiel Elliott continues to insist that he is fighting for his name, his attorneys have attempted to settle his case with the NFL and have the Dallas Cowboys running back's six-game suspension reduced, a source close to the situation tells ESPN.

It's unclear how many games they have proposed to the NFL, but neither the league nor the NFLPA intends to settle this case and have Elliott's suspension reduced at this time.

Elliott received a six-game suspension on Aug. 11 for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy related to domestic violence allegations by a former girlfriend. He was never charged with a crime by the Columbus, Ohio, authorities who investigated the allegations.

On Friday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a request for an administrative stay to the NFL Players Association on Elliott's behalf.

The decision means Elliott's six-game suspension is on hold once again and he will play Sunday against the Chiefs. The 2nd Circuit said its brief order does not constitute a resolution on the merits of the court case.

A panel of federal judges will convene this week to hear Elliott's request for an injunction that overturns Judge Katherine Polk Failla's ruling from Monday.

Elliott could still start serving the suspension as early as this week if the ruling is not in his favor.